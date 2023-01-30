Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 68 fight card, Lewis vs Spivak

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Vegas 68 airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 4. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout, featuring former title challenger and No. 7-ranked Derrick Lewis up against No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak. The pair was initially scheduled to battle it out last November, but the fight was cancelled on the day of the event due to “a non-COVID, non-weight cutting illness on the Derrick Lewis’ side”.

Advertisements

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana and now fighting out of Houston, Texas, Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats by TKO against Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa. His most recent win goes back to December 2021 when he KO’d Chris Daukaus in the first round.

Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Chisinau, Moldova won two of his previous bouts. In his previous outing last August he stopped Augusto Sakai in the second round, following the first-round TKO of Greg Hardy.

In the co-main event, Da Un Jung and Devin Clark square off at light heavyweight. Both fighters are looking to return to winning ways. Jung (15-3-1) of Daegu, South Korea lost his previous bout by knockout in the first round against Dustin Jacoby, which snapped his two-win streak. Clark (13-7) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota is coming off the defeat by TKO in the third round against Azamat Murzakanov.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Marcin Tybura (23-7) faces Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) at heavyweight, Dooho Choi (14-4) takes on Kyle Nelson (13-5) at featherweight and Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) meets Adam Fugitt (8-3) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak airs live on Sunday, February 5.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak card

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un
  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary card

  • Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final
  • Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final
  • Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
  • Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097