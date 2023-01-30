UFC Vegas 68 airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 4. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout, featuring former title challenger and No. 7-ranked Derrick Lewis up against No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak. The pair was initially scheduled to battle it out last November, but the fight was cancelled on the day of the event due to “a non-COVID, non-weight cutting illness on the Derrick Lewis’ side”.

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana and now fighting out of Houston, Texas, Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats by TKO against Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa. His most recent win goes back to December 2021 when he KO’d Chris Daukaus in the first round.

Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Chisinau, Moldova won two of his previous bouts. In his previous outing last August he stopped Augusto Sakai in the second round, following the first-round TKO of Greg Hardy.

In the co-main event, Da Un Jung and Devin Clark square off at light heavyweight. Both fighters are looking to return to winning ways. Jung (15-3-1) of Daegu, South Korea lost his previous bout by knockout in the first round against Dustin Jacoby, which snapped his two-win streak. Clark (13-7) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota is coming off the defeat by TKO in the third round against Azamat Murzakanov.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Marcin Tybura (23-7) faces Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) at heavyweight, Dooho Choi (14-4) takes on Kyle Nelson (13-5) at featherweight and Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) meets Adam Fugitt (8-3) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak airs live on Sunday, February 5.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak card

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary card

Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final

Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final

Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar