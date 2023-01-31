Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) puts her WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles on the line when she faces Mexican WBA titleholder Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) for the undisputed title at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The pair squares off in the ten-round main event live stream on DAZN.

In the ten-round co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) of the US and Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) of France battle it out for the undisputed super featherweight title. Baumgardner brings to the ring her unified WBC, WBO and IBF belts. In addition, the vacant WBA strap is on the line.

Kicking off the Fight Week activities, the fighters came face to face Edge at Hudson Yards.

The fight card also features Brooklyn-born Richardson Hitchins (15-0 7 KOs) up against New Jersey’s John Bauza (17-0 7 KOs) for the IBF North American and USWBC super lightweight titles. Plus, Skye Nicolson (5-0) of Australia and Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) of Spain contest for the WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight belt. In addition, Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs) of the US and Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs) of Sweden duel for the WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight strap.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card and start time.