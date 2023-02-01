Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 pre-fight press conference

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference at The Westin Los Angeles Airport.

The main event is a rematch between former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) and Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1), with Bader’s heavyweight belt on the line. In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his middleweight title against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the main card, Brennan Ward (16-6) battles it out against Sabah Homasi (17-10) at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

