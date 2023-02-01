Search
MMA

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference at The Westin Los Angeles Airport.

The main event is a rematch between former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) and Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1), with Bader’s heavyweight belt on the line. In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his middleweight title against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the main card, Brennan Ward (16-6) battles it out against Sabah Homasi (17-10) at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097