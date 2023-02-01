Search
Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Navarrete vs Wilson for vacant WBO junior lightweight title at Desert Diamond Arena

Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title in the twelve-round main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Arnold Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs) faces former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on James Bryant (6-2, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, February 4.

Get Navarrete vs Wilson full fight card.

