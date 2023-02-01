Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox live stream from Montreal, Canada

Erik Bazinyan and Alantez Fox square off in the main event live stream from Casino de Montreal in Montreal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, February 2. The contest features top 10-ranked undefeated super middleweight contender and a 10-year-pro up against the 6-foot-4 American veteran. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Bazinyan (28-0, 21 KOs) has spent his entire pro career in Canada after moving from Armenia at 16. Promoted by Camille Estephan’s Eye of the Tiger, Bazinyan returns to action following last June’s unanimous decision over former world title challenger Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Bazinyan rose the ranks by defeating a host of seasoned veterans, including Alan Campa, Saul Roman and Scott Sigmon. He hopes a victory over Fox moves him closer to a world title opportunity.

Fox (28-3-1, 13 KOs) has more experience fighting world-level talent, as he is coming off a fourth-round TKO defeat in December 2021 to David Morrell for a secondary world title. Before the Morrell loss, he had a three-bout unbeaten streak.

How to watch Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox

Boxing fans can watch Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Thursday, February 2. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bazinyan vs Fox from practically anywhere.

Bazinyan vs Fox undercard

Among the bouts featured on Bazinyan vs Fox undercard, Yves Ulysse Jr. (22-2, 12 KOs) steps up against Mexico’s Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-3-1, 15 KOs). Ulysse, from Montreal, has won four bouts since a close loss to Ismael Barroso. Valenzuela impressed last May on the Canelo Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol undercard, trading knockdowns with then-unbeaten contender Montana Love before dropping a razor-thin decision.

As well, Canadian middleweight prospect Alexandre Gaumont (6-0, 4 KOs) aims to extend his knockout streak to three against Carlos Gallego Montijo (8-4, 6 KOs).

Also on the card, Raphael Courchesne (9-1, 4 KOs) returns from a nearly 19-month layoff to fight Diego Garduno Reyes (10-1-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight tilt.

Plus, welterweight prospect Christopher Guerrero (5-0, 1 KOs) makes his 2023 debut in a six-rounder against fellow unbeaten Edwin Villarreal Flores (3-0-1, 3 KOs).

In addition, in a six-round junior lightweight bout, Avery Martin Duval (8-0-1, 4 KOs) looks to extend his winning streak to five against Eduardo Mota Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs), who has defeated two undefeated prospects in his last three outings.

The full Bazinyan vs Fox fight card can be found below.

Bazinyan vs Fox fight card

Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Yves Ulysse Jr vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Carlos Gallego Montijo, 6 rounds, middleweight

Raphael Courchesne vs. Diego Garduno Reyes, 6 rounds, welterweight

Christopher Guerrero vs. Edwin Villarreal Flores, 6 rounds, welterweight

Avery Martin Duval vs. Eduardo Mota Garcia, 6 rounds, featherweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Zsolt Birkas, 4 rounds, super middleweight