Richardson Hitchins is back in the ring on Saturday, February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faces John Bauza. Undefeated Brooklyn-born former U.S. Olympic team member puts his IBF North American super lightweight title on the line against unbeaten native of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and now fighting out of North Bergen, New Jersey. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz live stream on DAZN.

Hitchins (15-0, 7 KOs) was in action last November in Cleveland, where he stopped Yomar Alamo in eight rounds. The 25-year-old’s most recent outing in New York goes back to May 2019 when he defeated Alejandro Munera via third-round retirement.

Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs) last fought in March 2022 back at MSG, where he scored a unanimous decision against Tony Luis. In December 2021, the 24-year-old stopped Michael Williams Jr in the fourth round at the same venue.

‘I believe I belong with the top-level guys in the division and I’m ready to show that this year’

Richardson Hitchins and Eddie Hearn | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“It’s been a while since I’ve boxed in my city,” Richardson Hitchins said. “It’s a homecoming I’ve craved for some time. That is enough to get you up for it. It’s going to be a special night and it’s the perfect venue and platform to showcase my skills and make a wider statement to the division.”

“I just need to go out there and deliver. I’ve got the talent to do major things in the sport, but I must keep improving. Day by day, week by week, month by month, fight by fight.”

“We’re making up for lost time and put myself into a position where I need to be. I should be in a better place by now but it’s God’s plan.”

“It’s all changed now, I feel relevant, there’s a purpose and there’s activity. It was hard to stay dedicated before. If I had no fight in the diary, from time to time may have switched off a little in the training more so from wandering. Now I’ve got to stay on weight and on track because there’s another fight day fast approaching. Mentally, it’s refreshing. I’m dedicated to the sport, and I just want to stay busy and stay sharp.”

“It’s one of the most competitive divisions in boxing. There’s a lot of punchers in the 140 division, Regis Prograis gets people out of there and I think that’s a realistic matchup for later this year or next. I believe I belong with the top-level guys in the division and I’m ready to show that this year.”

A few days ahead of the showdown, Richardson Hitchins and promoter Eddie Hearn visited NYC Cops & Kids Boxing Club, where a native of Brooklyn, New York gave away 50 tickets to the event.

Eddie Hearn and Richardson Hitchins visit NYC Cops and Kids Boxing Club | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

In the main event, Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) and Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed featherweight title. In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) and Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) square off for the undisputed super featherweight crown.

In the UK and Australia, Serrano vs Cruz fight card airs live on Sunday, February 5.