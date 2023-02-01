Search
UFC Vegas 68 start time, how to watch, live stream, Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 4. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 5.

In the main event, New Orleans, Louisiana-born former UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 7-ranked Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC), fighting out of Houston, Texas, goes up against No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Chisinau, Moldova. In the co-main event, Da Un Jung (15-3-1) of Daegu, South Korea and Devin Clark (13-7) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota battle it out at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) takes on Marcin Tybura (23-7) at heavyweight, Dooho Choi (14-4) squares off against Kyle Nelson (13-5) at featherweight and Adam Fugitt (8-3) duels Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, February 4. The preliminary card begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card start time is scheduled for 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 68 Australia time, Lewis vs Spivak

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 5. The preliminary card begins at 2 pm AEDT. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 pm AEDT.

UFC Vegas 68 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un
  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary card

  • Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final
  • Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final
  • Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
  • Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
