UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 4. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 5.

In the main event, New Orleans, Louisiana-born former UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 7-ranked Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC), fighting out of Houston, Texas, goes up against No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Chisinau, Moldova. In the co-main event, Da Un Jung (15-3-1) of Daegu, South Korea and Devin Clark (13-7) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota battle it out at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) takes on Marcin Tybura (23-7) at heavyweight, Dooho Choi (14-4) squares off against Kyle Nelson (13-5) at featherweight and Adam Fugitt (8-3) duels Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, February 4. The preliminary card begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card start time is scheduled for 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 68 Australia time, Lewis vs Spivak

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 5. The preliminary card begins at 2 pm AEDT. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 pm AEDT.

UFC Vegas 68 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary card

Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final

Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final

Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar