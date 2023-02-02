Amanda Serrano looks to become the first undisputed women’s featherweight champion when she faces Erika Cruz at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion puts her unified WBC, WBO and IBF belts on the line, while her Mexican opponent brings to the ring her WBA strap. The pair squares off in the ten-round main event live stream on DAZN.

Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) previously challenged for the undisputed title at lightweight. Battling it out in the first in history women’s main event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” in April 2022, she dropped a split decision against reigning champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) of Ireland.

‘Undisputed is the icing on the cake’

“Undisputed means a lot,” Amanda Serrano said. “It means you are the best; you have everyone looking to beat you, you are top dog, unquestionably number one in the division. Becoming the first undisputed champion at featherweight would be so cool after being a pro for 14 years.”

“Puerto Rico is so small but there’s so much talent there, but there’s no undisputed champion – we have every other type of champion, but not undisputed. I want to give that back to them, for some bragging rights for Puerto Rico. Seven-weight is special because I am the only female to do it, that’s amazing, but undisputed is the icing on the cake and it’ll be me giving Puerto Rico everything I can.”

“I love Puerto Rico and I want to motivate every Puerto Rico kid, but also every Latina girl, there’s no dream too big, just work hard, and surround yourself with the right people. When a little girl comes up to me and says ‘I started fighting because of you’ I am that little girl looking for my inspiration, so I feel I have done a good job.”

“I would do it all again – it’s easy to say in this spot now, but you have to suffer the lows. It teaches patience and I am glad that we had it and I wouldn’t change anything.”

Mexico vs Puerto Rico

Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) won her previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Jelena Mrdjenovich in the championship rematch and made the second successful defense of her title. In November 2021 she took a split decision against Melissa Esquivel to retain her belt, and made successful US debut.

“There’s nothing like Mexico vs. Puerto Rico,” Serrano said. “The rivalry has been there forever, and I’m honored to share the ring with her. We have the same goal here, she’s a champion and I’m a champion, we want the same thing and I think she’s going to fight like all great Mexican fighters do, with all her heart.”

“Erika has less fights than me, but toughness comes from within, and she wants to rip my head off and take my belts! How I win depends on her – if she comes to win, it’ll be an easy night, if she wants to box and move, you can’t beat me, it doesn’t happen. We will give the fans an amazing fight for sure.”

“Fighting at the Hulu Theater is so special to me. Madison Square Garden was amazing and the first time I have boxed there. One of my favorites, Miguel Cotto, used to fight there all the time, but I have a special thing at Hulu.”

‘I was in the sport when it wasn’t fun’

“I won the 2009 Golden Gloves here and in 2019, I became a seven-weight world champion there,” said Serrano. “I went back and beat Heather Hardy to win the WBO Featherweight title, the first piece of the puzzle, and now I go back there to try and complete the set against Cruz. Yes, it’s smaller, but that makes the fans closer to you, it’s a great place to fight and it means so much to me, it’s going to be a great night.”

“I never thought about boxing. I didn’t think I’d be a fighter, let alone a world champion, and let alone a seven-division champion going for undisputed. I just liked fighting. Then I started winning and winning and became world champion, but it didn’t really hit me that I was doing anything special until I was two-division then three-division, and I thought, ‘maybe there is something to this?'”

“I don’t like the word pioneer because it makes me feel a bit old! But I was in the sport when it wasn’t fun. Women weren’t respected. My drive and wanting to be the best I can be, that’s all that kept me going. Every day me and the team were ready to call it quits because it was too hard – there was no respect, no recognition, no opportunities, and no money in the sport. We always questioned ourselves because there was no light at the end of the tunnel, but something kept us going and I am so happy that we did because look at us now.”

In the ten-round co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) and Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed super featherweight title. Also on the card, Skye Nicolson (5-0) faces Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) for the WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight strap. Plus, Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs) meets Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs) for the WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight title. In addition, Richardson Hitchins (15-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF North American super lightweight belt against fellow-unbeaten John Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs).

In the UK and Australia, Serrano vs Cruz fight card airs live on Sunday, February 5.