Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Two undisputed world titles on the line at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

Seven-weight world champion and current unified WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight queen Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) faces WBA titleholder Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on DAZN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) takes on Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) for the undisputed super featherweight crown. Also on the card, Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) and Skye Nicolson (5-0) square off in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight strap. In addition, Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs) faces Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight belt.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card.

