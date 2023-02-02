Search
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant kickoff press conference

David Benavidez defends interim WBC 168-pound title against Caleb Plant at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim belt against former IBF titleholder Caleb Plant at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of their 12-round clash live on pay-per-view on Showtime, the fighters host a kickoff press conference at The Conga Room at L.A. Live.

