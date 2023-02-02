David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant kickoff press conference

Advertisements

Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim belt against former IBF titleholder Caleb Plant at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of their 12-round clash live on pay-per-view on Showtime , the fighters host a kickoff press conference at The Conga Room at L.A. Live.

