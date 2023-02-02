Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson weigh-in results

Two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) takes on contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) meets Arnold Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs) at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card, James Bryant (6-2, 4 KOs) faces U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez (4-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, February 4.

Get Navarrete vs Wilson full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Navarrete vs Wilson fight card

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO junior lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque, 4 rounds, lightweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Yohan Vasquez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, junior welterweight