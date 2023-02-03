Search
Aaron Aponte ready to face Joshua David Rivera on Serrano vs Cruz card in New York – ‘I have more boxing IQ now’

Parviz Iskenderov

Aaron Aponte is back in the ring on Saturday, February 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York where he faces Joshua David Rivera. The pair squares off on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz live stream on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Aponte (6-0-1, 2 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida was in action last September in Las Vegas where he fought to a split draw with Fernando Angel Molina on Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard.

“Stoppages is what I’m looking for. After that last fight I am looking to redeem myself, shut up all the haters and all the doubters, and come back on a strong victory.

“Since the last fight I have fire in me and I’m looking to prove myself.”

As for his goals in 2023, the 21-year-old said he wanted to “stay undefeated, keep winning the fights and keep doing what I am doing.”

Joshua David Rivera (8-1, 3 KOs) of La Mesa, California last fought in October 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico where he defeated Edgar Daniel Ahumada by majority decision. With the victory the 28-year-old took the revenge and avenged the defeat suffered in their first bout a year earlier.

In the main event, Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) and Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) square off in a ten-round bout for the undisputed featherweight title. In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) and Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed super featherweight crown.

In the UK and Australia, Serrano vs Cruz fight card airs live on Sunday, February 5.

