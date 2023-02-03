Search
Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz weigh-in results

Two undisputed world titles on the line at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

Seven-weight world champion and current unified WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight queen Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) squares off against WBA titleholder Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) live on DAZN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title in the ten-round main event. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) and Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) face off for the undisputed super featherweight crown. Also on the card, Skye Nicolson (5-0) takes on Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight strap. In addition, Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs) meets Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight belt.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Serrano vs Cruz fight card

Main card

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBF belts, Cruz’s IBA belt, for undisputed featherweight title
  • Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s WBC, IBF, WBO belts, vacant WBA belt, for undisputed super featherweight title
  • Richardson Hitchins vs. John Bauza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – for IBF North American and USWBC titles
  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz, 8 rounds, flyweight

Preliminary card

  • Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Shadasia’s WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight title
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Ramla Ali vs. Avril Mathie, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez, 10 rounds, featherweight – for WBC Silver featherweight title
