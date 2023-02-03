Bellator 290 weigh-in results, Bader vs Fedor 2

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event rematch, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) defends his heavyweight title against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1). In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) takes on Anatoly Tokov (31-3) with Eblen’s middleweight belt at stake. Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi (17-10) faces Brennan Ward (16-6) at welterweight.
Get Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Bellator 290 fight card
Main card
- Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title
- Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title
- Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward
Preliminary card
- Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
- Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
- Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
- Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
- Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
- Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
- Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
- Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo