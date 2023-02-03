Search
Bellator 290 weigh-in results, Bader vs Fedor 2

Newswire

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event rematch, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) defends his heavyweight title against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1). In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) takes on Anatoly Tokov (31-3) with Eblen’s middleweight belt at stake. Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi (17-10) faces Brennan Ward (16-6) at welterweight.

Get Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Bellator 290 fight card

Main card

  • Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary card

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
  • Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
  • Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
  • Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
  • Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
  • Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
  • Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
