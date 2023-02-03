Bellator 290 weigh-in results, Bader vs Fedor 2

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event rematch, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) defends his heavyweight title against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1). In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) takes on Anatoly Tokov (31-3) with Eblen’s middleweight belt at stake. Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi (17-10) faces Brennan Ward (16-6) at welterweight.

Get Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Bellator 290 fight card

Main card

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary card

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo