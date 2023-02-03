Professional Fighters League is set to kickoff its PFL MMA 2023 Regular Season with a trio of events taking place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The first fight card is held on April 1, featuring last year’s featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane up against Marlon Moraes and 2022 light heavyweight winner Robert Wilkinson faceoff Thiago Santos.

The second card takes place the following week, April 7. In the main event, 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija battles Yorgan De Castro. In the co-main event, 2022 women’s lightweight winner Larissa Pacheco duels former Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd.

The third event on April 14 is headlined by last season’s lightweight winner Olivier Aubin-Mercier taking on Shane Burgos. In the co-main event 2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy meets Jarrah Al-Silawi.

“The Professional Fighters League is excited to return this April to Las Vegas, the fight capital of the world, to kick off the 2023 PFL Regular Season with a three-event residency at the reimagined The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL’s extensive roster of world-class fighters will be on display for all US events live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, along with international distribution to 160 countries globally for MMA fans around the world.”

“With all six of last year’s PFL World Champions returning to the SmartCage, along with the league debuts of MMA stars Shane Burgos and Thiago Santos, fans across the world will see the best this sport has to offer when the 2023 PFL Regular Season kicks off from Last Vegas on April 1,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo.

The rest of the schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

MMA fans can watch PFL MMA live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Stan in Australia.

PFL MMA 2023 Regular Season

PFL 1 – April 1, 2023

Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Robert Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

PFL 2 – April 7, 2023

Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

PFL 3 – April 14, 2023

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi