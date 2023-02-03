UFC Vegas 68 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former title challenger and No. 7-ranked Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) takes on No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak (15-3) in a five-round heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, Da Un Jung (15-3-1) and Devin Clark (13-7) battle it out at light heavyweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.
UFC Vegas 68 fight card
Get UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Main card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
- Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un
- Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura
- Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson
- Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt
Preliminary card
- Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final
- Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final
- Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
- Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar