UFC Vegas 68 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Spivak

Derrick Lewis weigh-in
Derrick Lewis weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former title challenger and No. 7-ranked Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) takes on No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak (15-3) in a five-round heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, Da Un Jung (15-3-1) and Devin Clark (13-7) battle it out at light heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

UFC Vegas 68 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un
  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary card

  • Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final
  • Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final
  • Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
  • Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
