Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz free prelims air live stream from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Shadasia Green and Elin Cederroos battle it out in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight title. As well, Skye Nicolson takes on Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight strap. In addition, Aaron Aponte faces Joshua David Rivera in an eight-rounder at super lightweight, Harley Mederos duels Julio Madera in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Ramla Ali meets Avril Mathie in a ten-rounder for IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title.

In Australia and the UK, Serrano vs Cruz airs live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card and start time.