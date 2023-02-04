Andres Cortes improved his undefeated record with the win against Luis Melendez, when the pair squared off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for vacant WBO junior lightweight title live stream on ESPN+. After ten-rounds of a super featherweight battle all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of a native of North Las Vegas.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Andres Cortes, who got a big cut above his left eye, improved to 19-0, 10 KOs. Puerto Rican Luis Melendez dropped to 17-3, 13 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

