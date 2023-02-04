Arnold Barboza Jr came out on top when he faced Puerto Rico’s former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for vacant WBO junior lightweight title live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. After ten rounds of a light welterweight battle all three judges scored the fight in favor of a native of Long Beach, California.

[Via event recap sent out by Top Rank] “Barboza boxed intelligently from the outside, landing quick combos that Pedraza had difficulty avoiding. On his part, Pedraza was able to close the distance on many occasions, but he often did so without throwing a jab, so it made it difficult for him to enter without receiving a lot of punishment.

“As the rounds progressed, Pedraza did his best to land punches to the body, but Barboza would often smother the Puerto Rican’s offense and use his footwork to evade more shots. The later rounds were tough, but Barboza prevailed by scores of 97-93 and 96-94 2x.”

‘I want a title shot’

With the victory by unanimous decision, Barboza remained undefeated, improved to 28-0, 10 KOs and retained his WBO Intercontinental belt. Post-fight he called for a title shot. Pedraza dropped to 29-5-1, 14 KOs.

“I was making the fight easy for the first five or six rounds, but I wanted to stay in there and start brawling,” Barboza said. “Pedraza is a tough guy. All training camp we were working against southpaws, but he did a good job of switching to southpaw in the middle of the fight. It’s hard fighting a guy like him with a lot of experience.”

“I think I’ve paid my dues. I want a title shot. I want Regis Prograis, Alberto Puello, or the winner of the IBF title or the WBO title. If I can’t get them, everyone knows who I want: Teofimo Lopez.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

