Search
MMA

Bellator 290 free live stream of prelims

Newswire

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

Watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 preliminary card live stream from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4 leading to the main card live on Paramount+. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT.

Advertisements

In Australia, the start time is 10 am AEDT on Sunday, February 5.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 290 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
  • Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
  • Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
  • Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
  • Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
  • Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
  • Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
  • Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
  • Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

Bellator 290 prelims – international live stream

Get Bellator 290 full fight card and schedule.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097