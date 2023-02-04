Bellator 290 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 preliminary card live stream from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4 leading to the main card live on Paramount+. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT.
In Australia, the start time is 10 am AEDT on Sunday, February 5.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 290 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
- Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
- Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
- Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
- Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
- Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
- Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
- Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
- Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
Bellator 290 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 290 full fight card and schedule.