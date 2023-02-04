Bellator 290 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 preliminary card live stream from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4 leading to the main card live on Paramount+. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT.

In Australia, the start time is 10 am AEDT on Sunday, February 5.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 290 preliminary card looks as the following:

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

