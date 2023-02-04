Search
Boxing

Emiliano Vargas defeats Francisco Duque by decision after four rounds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Emiliano Vargas vs Francisco Duque
Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Navarrete vs Wilson

Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas came out victorious when he faced Francisco Duque at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The lightweight bout was featured on the card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title live stream on ESPN+. After four rounds all three judges scored the fight 40-36 in favor of “El General”.

Advertisements

With the victory by unanimous decision a native of Oxnard, California, Emiliano Vargas improved to 3-0, 2 KOs. Mexico-born Francisco Duque, fighting out of Baytown, Texas, dropped to 1-2.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

Get Navarrete vs Wilson full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097