Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas came out victorious when he faced Francisco Duque at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The lightweight bout was featured on the card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title live stream on ESPN+. After four rounds all three judges scored the fight 40-36 in favor of “El General”.

With the victory by unanimous decision a native of Oxnard, California, Emiliano Vargas improved to 3-0, 2 KOs. Mexico-born Francisco Duque, fighting out of Baytown, Texas, dropped to 1-2.

"El General" with the precision ? pic.twitter.com/0BTRq9FELG — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 4, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

