Lindolfo Delgado came out on top when he faced Clarence Booth at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The junior welterweight bout was featured on the card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for vacant WBO super featherweight title live stream on ESPN+. After eight rounds, two judges scored the fight 79-72 and one judge had it 80-71, all in favor of the Mexican boxer.

With the victory, Lindolfo Delgado, who on the way to a unanimous decision sent his opponent to the canvas with right hand, remained unbeaten and improved his record to 17-0, 13 KOs. Jacksonville, Florida-born Clarence Booth dropped to 21-7, 13 KOs.

MAN DOWN ?? pic.twitter.com/7CrxZHvM6Z — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 4, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

