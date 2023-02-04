Nico Ali Walsh of Chicago, IL took a dominant win against Phoenix-based Eduardo Ayala, when the pair squared off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The contest was featured on the card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for vacant WBO junior lightweight title live stream on ESPN+. After six rounds of at middleweight, one judge scored the fight 60-53 and two other judges had it 59-54, all in favor of a grandson of Muhammad Ali.

On the way to a unanimous decision Walsh scored a knockdown; and with the win improved to 8-0, 5 KOs to remain undefeated. Ayala dropped to 9-3-1, 3 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

