Search
Boxing

Nico Ali Walsh knocks Eduardo Ayala down, wins by decision (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Nico Ali Walsh vs Eduardo Ayala
Nico Ali Walsh vs Eduardo Ayala | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Navarrete vs Wilson

Nico Ali Walsh of Chicago, IL took a dominant win against Phoenix-based Eduardo Ayala, when the pair squared off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The contest was featured on the card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for vacant WBO junior lightweight title live stream on ESPN+. After six rounds of at middleweight, one judge scored the fight 60-53 and two other judges had it 59-54, all in favor of a grandson of Muhammad Ali.

Advertisements

On the way to a unanimous decision Walsh scored a knockdown; and with the win improved to 8-0, 5 KOs to remain undefeated. Ayala dropped to 9-3-1, 3 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

Get Navarrete vs Wilson full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097