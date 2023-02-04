Search
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2 results, Leve vs Tsend-Ayush

Stream PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2 Leve vs Tsend-Ayush results
Amanda Leve vs Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2: Leve vs Tsend-Ayush airs live on Friday, February 3. MMA event features the four-fight card with international women’s featherweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Amanda Leve (1-0) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania takes on Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush (2-0) of Mongolia. Also on the card, Jeslen Mishelle (2-0) of Big Creek, California meets Evelyn Martins (2-0) of Miami, Florida. Plus, Jackie Cataline (2-1) of Eastvale, California takes on Senna van de Veerdonk (3-1) of Holland. In addition, Shaquita Woods of Lakewood, California squares off against Michelle Montague (2-0-) of New Zealand.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2

United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, February 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, February 4
Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Amanda Leve vs. Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush
  • Jeslen Mishelle vs. Evelyn Martins
  • Jackie Cataline vs. Senna van de Veerdonk
  • Michelle Montague vs. Shaquita Woods

PFL Contract winners

