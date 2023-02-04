Search
Richard Torrez Jr stops James Bryant in one round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Richard Torrez Jr TKO's James Bryant in first round
Richard Torrez Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Navarrete vs Wilson

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr improved his 100% stoppage ratio when he faced James Bryant at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The heavyweight bout kicked off main card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson for vacant WBO junior lightweight title live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The scheduled for six rounds clash didn’t go the distance.

Torrez sent Bryant to the canvas with a big uppercut at the ended of Round 1. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count, he didn’t come out to start Round 2, claiming an ankle injury and that he couldn’t continue.

With the victory by TKO, Richard Torrez of Tulare, CA remained undefeated and updated his record to 5-0, 5 KOs. James Bryant of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania dropped to 6-3, 4 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, February 4.

Get Navarrete vs Wilson full fight card results.

