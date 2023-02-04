Mexico’s two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and Australian contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with a vacant WBO junior lightweight title on the line. In Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, February 4.

Advertisements

In the co-main, Arnold Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs) of South El Monte, CA goes up against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) of Cidra, Puerto Rico in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Tulare, CA faces off James Bryant (6-2, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV and Puerto Rican Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Plus, a native of Chicago, IL Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs) meets Phoenix-based Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. As well, Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KOs) takes on Jacksonville, Florida-born Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the action, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas of (2-0, 2 KOs) duels Mexico-born Francisco Duque (1-1) of Baytown, TX in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, February 3

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 2 pm AEDT

Prelims: 11:15 am AEDT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Navarrete vs Wilson from practically anywhere.

Navarrete vs Wilson fight card

Get Navarrete vs Wilson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO junior lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, middleweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque, 4 rounds, lightweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson results