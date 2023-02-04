Search
Navarrete vs Wilson results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Stream Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson results live from Glendale, Arizona
Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Navarrete vs Wilson for vacant WBO junior lightweight title at Desert Diamond Arena

Mexico’s two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and Australian contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with a vacant WBO junior lightweight title on the line. In Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, February 4.

In the co-main, Arnold Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs) of South El Monte, CA goes up against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) of Cidra, Puerto Rico in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Tulare, CA faces off James Bryant (6-2, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV and Puerto Rican Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Plus, a native of Chicago, IL Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs) meets Phoenix-based Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. As well, Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KOs) takes on Jacksonville, Florida-born Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the action, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas of (2-0, 2 KOs) duels Mexico-born Francisco Duque (1-1) of Baytown, TX in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, February 3
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Saturday, February 4
Time: 2 pm AEDT
Prelims: 11:15 am AEDT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Navarrete vs Wilson from practically anywhere.

Navarrete vs Wilson fight card

Get Navarrete vs Wilson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO junior lightweight title
  • Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque, 4 rounds, lightweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson results

