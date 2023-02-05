Search
Boxing

Aaron Aponte defeats Joshua David Rivera by decision after eight rounds

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Serrano vs Cruz

Aaron Aponte came out victorious when he faced Joshua David Rivera at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The bout kicked off a night of action topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN. After eight rounds at super lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 80-72 in favor of “Alien King”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Aaron Aponte of Hialeah, Florida improves to 7-0-1, 2 KOs. He returns to winning ways following a split draw with Fernando Angel Molina last September on Canelo vs GGG 3 card in Las Vegas. Joshua David Rivera of La Mesa, California drops to 8-2, 3 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097