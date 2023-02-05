Aaron Aponte came out victorious when he faced Joshua David Rivera at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The bout kicked off a night of action topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN. After eight rounds at super lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 80-72 in favor of “Alien King”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Aaron Aponte of Hialeah, Florida improves to 7-0-1, 2 KOs. He returns to winning ways following a split draw with Fernando Angel Molina last September on Canelo vs GGG 3 card in Las Vegas. Joshua David Rivera of La Mesa, California drops to 8-2, 3 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

