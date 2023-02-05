Search
Boxing

Alycia Baumgardner scores dominant decision against Elhem Mekhaled to take all at 130

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Alycia Baumgardner becomes the first undisputed women's super featherweight champion

Alycia Baumgardner dominated Elhem Mekhaled to become the first undisputed super featherweight champion, when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The bout served as a feature on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed 126-pound title live on DAZN.

Baumgardner claimed the victory by unanimous decision, sending her opponent to the canvas twice in Round 3. After ten rounds the scores were 98-90, 99-89 and 99-89.

A native of Fremont, Ohio and now fighting out of Detroit, Michigan, Baumgardner retained her unified WBC, WBO and IBF belts and took the vacant WBA strap. She also improved to 14-1, 7 KOs. Mekhaled of Paris, France, dropped to 15-2, 3 KOs.

Post-fight Baumgardner said she was looking for “big fights”, including facing off reigning undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. As for rematch against former unified champion Mikaela Mayer, who she defeated by split decision in October 2022, Baumgardner said she would knock her out.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097