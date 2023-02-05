Alycia Baumgardner dominated Elhem Mekhaled to become the first undisputed super featherweight champion, when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The bout served as a feature on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed 126-pound title live on DAZN.

Baumgardner claimed the victory by unanimous decision, sending her opponent to the canvas twice in Round 3. After ten rounds the scores were 98-90, 99-89 and 99-89.

A native of Fremont, Ohio and now fighting out of Detroit, Michigan, Baumgardner retained her unified WBC, WBO and IBF belts and took the vacant WBA strap. She also improved to 14-1, 7 KOs. Mekhaled of Paris, France, dropped to 15-2, 3 KOs.

Post-fight Baumgardner said she was looking for “big fights”, including facing off reigning undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. As for rematch against former unified champion Mikaela Mayer, who she defeated by split decision in October 2022, Baumgardner said she would knock her out.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

