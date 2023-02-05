Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz squared off in the main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The contest featured Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion putting her unified WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight belts on the line against Mexico’s current WBA titleholder. The pair battled it out for the undisputed 126-pound title live on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end on judge scored the fight 97-93 and two other judges had it 98-92, all in favor of “The Real Deal”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Amanda Serrano became the first undisputed women’s featherweight champion from Puerto Rico. She retained her WBC, WBO and IBF belts, claimed the WBA strap and improved to 44-2-1, 30 KOs. Erika Cruz dropped to 15-2, 3 KOs and lost her WBA title.

Serrano previously challenged for the undisputed title at lightweight, but fell short dropping a split decision against Ireland’s reigning champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs). The bout, held in April 2022, went in history as the first women’s main event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena”. Post-fight against Cruz, it was announced that Serrano and Taylor were set to square off in the rematch on May 20 in Dublin.

Check out Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz full fight video highlights below and full card highlights up top.

Serrano vs Cruz full fight video highlights

Fight time.

Flying fists.

It's a bad cut for Cruz after a head clash… ? #SerranoCruz pic.twitter.com/QfkKyoKxYx — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 5, 2023

FOR THE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE WORLD ?#SerranoCruz pic.twitter.com/0BZRlttOzj — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 5, 2023

Taylor vs Serrano 2.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card results.