Bellator 290 airs live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. In the five-round main event, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) puts his heavyweight title on the line in championship rematch against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1). Bader defeated Emelianenko by TKO in the first round of their first fight in January 2019. The latter makes his final appearance inside the MMA cage.

In the co-main event, current middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his belt against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the action, Sabah Homasi (17-10) and Brennan Ward (16-6) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

United States

Broadcast: CBS, Paramount+

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play, Paramount+

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 1 pm AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 290 free live stream of prelims starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT and 10 am AEDT on YouTube.

Bellator 290 fight card

Get Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary card

Lorenz Larkin def. Mukhamed Berkhamov by KO (elbow, R1 at 4:41)

Henry Corrales def. Akhmed Magomedov by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev – unanimous draw (28–28, 28–28, 28–28)

Chris Gonzalez def. Max Rohskopf by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:22)

Grant Neal def. Karl Albrektsson by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Diana Avsaragova def. Alejandra Lara by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Nikita Mikhailov def. Darrion Caldwell by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Post-liminary card

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro