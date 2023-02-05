Bellator 290 airs live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. In the five-round main event, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) puts his heavyweight title on the line in championship rematch against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1). Bader defeated Emelianenko by TKO in the first round of their first fight in January 2019. The latter makes his final appearance inside the MMA cage.
In the co-main event, current middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his belt against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the action, Sabah Homasi (17-10) and Brennan Ward (16-6) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2
United States
Broadcast: CBS, Paramount+
Date: Saturday, February 4
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play, Paramount+
Date: Sunday, February 5
Time: 1 pm AEDT
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 from practically anywhere.
Bellator 290 free live stream of prelims starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT and 10 am AEDT on YouTube.
Bellator 290 fight card
Bellator 290 fight card
Main card
- Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title
- Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title
- Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward
Preliminary card
- Lorenz Larkin def. Mukhamed Berkhamov by KO (elbow, R1 at 4:41)
- Henry Corrales def. Akhmed Magomedov by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev – unanimous draw (28–28, 28–28, 28–28)
- Chris Gonzalez def. Max Rohskopf by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:22)
- Grant Neal def. Karl Albrektsson by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
- Diana Avsaragova def. Alejandra Lara by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
- Nikita Mikhailov def. Darrion Caldwell by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Post-liminary card
- Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
- Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo
- Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro