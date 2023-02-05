Search
Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivak full fight video highlights

UFC 278: Lewis vs Spivak

Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 68 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 4. The contest featured former title challenger and No. 7-ranked contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 12-ranked contender from Moldova.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Spivak claimed the win via arm-triangle choke. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 4 seconds into the first round immediately after the tap.

With the victory by submission, Sergey Spivak of Chisinau, Moldova improved to 16-3 and secured his third win in a row, following a pair of stoppages against Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana and now fighting out of Houston, Texas, Derrick Lewis dropped to 26-11, 1 NC and suffered the third straight defeat after he was stopped by Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa.

Check out Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivak full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Lewis vs Spivak full fight video highlights

Sergey Spivak makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Derrick Lewis.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card results.

