Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivak full fight video highlights

Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 68 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 4. The contest featured former title challenger and No. 7-ranked contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 12-ranked contender from Moldova.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Spivak claimed the win via arm-triangle choke. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 4 seconds into the first round immediately after the tap.

With the victory by submission, Sergey Spivak of Chisinau, Moldova improved to 16-3 and secured his third win in a row, following a pair of stoppages against Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana and now fighting out of Houston, Texas, Derrick Lewis dropped to 26-11, 1 NC and suffered the third straight defeat after he was stopped by Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa.

Lewis vs Spivak full fight video highlights

Sergey Spivak makes his Octagon walk.

Ready for the biggest fight of his career!



Sergei Spivac enters for his first main event at #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/av3xGPdkge — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Here comes Derrick Lewis.

The Beast is back in action!@TheBeast_UFC coming to get back in the win column in our #UFCVegas68 main event pic.twitter.com/vVntsav7Mp — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Al suelo manda Spivac a Lewis en round 1 #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/jGvE7MmXgH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2023

Fuerte castigo a ras de lona #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/DQihF40qya — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2023

SE ACABA!!!! Serghei "Polar Bear" Spivac rinde a Lewis ? en round 1?? #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/2qL7Y5RRiT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2023

Verdict.

Oficial, Serghei "Polar Bear" Spivac derrota a Derrick Lewis por sumisión (triángulo de brazo) en round 1?? #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/kRnckm5Bw4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2023

Post-fight.

Serghei Spivac with a respectful message for Jon Jones after #UFCVegas68 ? pic.twitter.com/Q4odXYDmH2 — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

