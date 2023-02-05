Harley Mederos dominates & stops Julio Madera in final round

Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KOs) eliminated Julio Madera (4-3, 3 KOs) when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The 22-year-old Brooklyn-native took the victory over his 24-year-old opponent from Mexico City, Mexico via sixth-round TKO. After seeing enough of punishment taken by the Mexican boxer, who was earlier checked by the doctor, the referee stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 8 seconds into the final round. The lightweight bout was featured on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

