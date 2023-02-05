Search
Boxing

Harley Mederos dominates & stops Julio Madera in final round

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Serrano vs Cruz

Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KOs) eliminated Julio Madera (4-3, 3 KOs) when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The 22-year-old Brooklyn-native took the victory over his 24-year-old opponent from Mexico City, Mexico via sixth-round TKO. After seeing enough of punishment taken by the Mexican boxer, who was earlier checked by the doctor, the referee stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 8 seconds into the final round. The lightweight bout was featured on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097