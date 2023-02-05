Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) and Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The contest features Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion putting her unified WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight belts on the line against Mexico’s current WBA titleholder. The pair battles it out for the undisputed 126-pound title. The world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

In the co-main event, a native of Fremont, Ohio and now fighting out of Detroit, Michigan, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) brings to the ring her unified WBC, WBO and IBF super featherweight straps, when she faces Paris, France-born contender Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs). In addition, the vacant WBA title is up for grabs. The pair meets in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout for the undisputed 130-pound crown.

Also on the main card, Brooklyn-born undefeated former U.S. Olympic team member Richardson Hitchins (15-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF North American super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Puerto Rico’s unbeaten John Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs), fighting out of North Bergen, New Jersey. In addition, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs) and Colton, Californa-born Fernando Diaz (11-2-1, 3 KOs) faceoff in an eight-rounder at flyweight.

Among Serrano vs Cruz undercard bouts, Skye Nicolson (5-0) of Australia duels Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) of Spain in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title. As well, Ramla Ali (7-0, 2 KOs) of the UK meets Avril Mathie (8-0-1, 3 KOs) of Australia for the vacant IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight belt. Plus, Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs) of the US defends her WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight strap in a ten-round world title eliminator against Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs) of Sweden. In addition, Aaron (6-0-1, 2 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida takes on Joshua David Rivera (8-1, 3 KOs) of La Mesa, California in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9:30 pm GMT / 8:30 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Serrano vs Cruz from practically anywhere.

Serrano vs Cruz fight card

Main card

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBF belts, Cruz’s IBA belt, for undisputed featherweight title

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s WBC, IBF, WBO belts, vacant WBA belt, for undisputed super featherweight title

Richardson Hitchins vs. John Bauza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – for IBF North American and USWBC titles

Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz, 8 rounds, flyweight

Preliminary card

Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez, 10 rounds, featherweight – for WBC Silver featherweight title

Ramla Ali vs. Avril Mathie, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title

Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Shadasia’s WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight title

Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz results

Aaron Aponte def. Joshua David Rivera by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72) | Watch highlights

Harley Mederos def. Julio Madera by TKO (R6 at 0:25) | Watch highlights

Shadasia Green def. Elin Cederroos by TKO (R6 at 1:08) | Watch highlights

Ramla Ali def. Avril Mathie by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 99-91) | Watch highlights

Skye Nicolson def. Tania Alvarez by unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 97-93) | Watch highlights

Yankiel Rivera def. Fernando Diaz by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 79-73)