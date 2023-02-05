A native of Mogadishu, Somalia, Ramla Ali came out victorious when she faced Sydney-born Avril Mathie at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The pair battled it out for the vacant IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title. The contest was featured on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight crown live on DAZN.

After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 99-91 in favor of Ali. With the victory by unanimous decision, the 33-year-old, fighting out of London, England, improved to 8-0, 2 KOs and won her first pro title. 35-year-old Mathie, fighting out of Miami Beach, Florida, dropped to 8-1-1, 3 KOs and suffered her first defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card results.