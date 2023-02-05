Richardson Hitchins dominates John Bauza to win by decision & retain region title

Richardson Hitchins was on top when he faced John Bauza at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The bout was featured on the main card headlined by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN.

Undefeated former U.S. Olympic team member came out victorious by unanimous decision, sending his opponent to the canvas along the way. While the first knockdown was fairly questionable, Bauza went down in the fourth following a one-two combination from Hitchins. After ten rounds all three scores were 100-88.

With the victory, a native of Brooklyn, New York, Richardson Hitchins improved to 16-0, 7 KOs. He retained his IBF North American super lightweight belt and took the vacant WBC United States strap.

Puerto Rico’s John Bauza, fighting out of North Bergen, New Jersey, dropped to 17-1, 7 KOs and suffered his first defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card results.