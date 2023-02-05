Search
Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko in first round of rematch at Bellator 290

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

Ryan Bader (31-7-1) was on top when he faced Fedor Emelianenko (40-7-1) in the rematch headlining Bellator 290 live on Paramount+ from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. Former two-division champion successfully retained his heavyweight title stopping his opponent with punches at 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the opening round.

Their first fight in January 2019 ended in a similar fashion with Bader coming out victorious via first-round TKO. Their second fight was Emelianenko’s last appearance inside the MMA cage.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 full fight card results.

