Boxing

Shadasia Green stops Elin Cederroos in sixth round to win world title eliminator

Parviz Iskenderov
Serrano vs Cruz

Shadasia Green stopped Elin Cederroos when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The contest was featured on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. Green, who scored a knockdown in Round 3, dominated Cederroos with heavy punches, forcing the referee to step in and call it a day at 1 minute and 8 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory by TKO, Shadasia Green, fighting out of Paterson, New Jersey, remained undefeated and improved to 12-0, 11 KOs. She retained her WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight belt and won world title eliminator.

Former unified super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos of Sweden dropped to 8-2, 4 KOs and suffered her second defeat in a row. In her previous bout in April 2022, she dropped a unanimous decision against Franchon Crews Dezurn in her bid to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

Get Serrano vs Cruz full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResultsVideo

