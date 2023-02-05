Shakur Stevenson has a date for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey where he faces Shuichiro Yoshino. The contest features hometown favorite and undefeated former two-weight world champion up against Japanese contender. The pair squares off in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Ticket information has been also announced today.

In the co-feature, Jared Anderson faces a to be determined opponent in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis is in a ten-round action against a to be announced opponent at lightweight.

“Shakur Stevenson is one of the most gifted fighters I’ve had the pleasure of promoting, and I look forward to seeing him once again fight in front of his incredible hometown fans in Newark,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Yoshino is a tough fighter and won’t be deterred by the hostile crowd. Jared Anderson and Keyshawn Davis are two of the sport’s emerging superstars, and I can’t wait to see them back in the ring.”

“Following the overwhelming success of Shakur Stevenson’s return to Newark in September, we are thrilled to build on that momentum with another stacked Top Rank boxing card on Saturday, April 8th,” said Dylan Wanagiel, VP of Sports Properties & Special Events for Prudential Center. “As Shakur continues to rise the pound-for-pound rankings, we take great pride in being his home. We all witnessed just how much Shakur means to the City of Newark a few months ago, as the event sold the most tickets to a boxing event in our venue’s 15-year history. Alongside our world-class partners at Top Rank and ESPN, we look forward to raising the bar for boxing fans not only in New Jersey but across the globe.”

Shakur vs Yoshino tickets

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey are on sale Friday, February 10 at 1 pm ET (as per announcement sent out by Top Rank).

Shakur vs Yoshino tickets, starting at $55, can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino

Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), a former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion, returns home following last September’s triumph against Robson Conceicao. The stubborn Conceicao lasted the distance, but Stevenson dominated in front of 10,107 fans at Prudential Center. It was the first time Stevenson had fought at Prudential Center since July 2019 and established the venue as one of the sport’s most raucous hometown crowds.

Stevenson won the WBO junior lightweight title with a 10th-round knockout over Jamel Herring in October 2021, then unified the division with a stirring 12-round display over WBC king Oscar Valdez the following April. Those victories propelled Stevenson, a 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist, to the top 10 of most pound-for-pound lists. He now sets his sights on a third weight class and a spot atop the pound-for-pound throne.

“I am taking over the lightweight division and my run will start on April 8 in Newark. Shuichiro Yoshino is an undefeated fighter who was willing to step up and fight me when so many fighters were scared,” Stevenson said. “My last fight at the Prudential Center was just the start of what I’m building in Jersey. We are going to pack the Prudential Center again and show the world who the future of boxing really is.”

Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs), the WBC’s No. 5 contender, is a former Japanese lightweight champion who compiled a 104-20 amateur record. After seven defenses of his Japanese title, Yoshino rose in the rankings following a banner 2022. Last April, he won a bloody technical decision over former world champion Masayuki Ito after Ito suffered a cut over his left eye. He followed up the Ito triumph in November with a sixth-round stoppage over Masayoshi Nakatani, best known to fans for his stands against Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Yoshino has never fought away from Japan and hopes to spoil Stevenson’s homecoming.

“I am very honored to be fighting in the U.S. for the first time. I’m extremely focused and motivated,” Yoshino said. “I’m looking forward to fighting the great two-division champion, Shakur Stevenson, in his hometown of Newark. I’ll be training hard leading up to the fight and look forward to showing the fans an exciting victory!”

Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), a 23-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, has notched five consecutive second-round stoppages, including a demolition of the normally durable Jerry Forrest last December. Anderson received international headlines for his work as a sparring partner of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but he is now firmly established as a potential heavyweight champion.

Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), from Norfolk, Virginia, went to the Tokyo Olympics as a 3-0 professional and returned home with a silver medal and a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank. He is 4-0 since signing with the promotional powerhouse in late 2021, including three stoppage victories and last December’s shutout over former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos. Davis shined at Prudential Center last September, stopping Omar Tienda in five rounds.

Shakur vs Yoshino undercard

Shakur vs Yoshino undercard live stream on ESPN+ features undefeated Polish heavyweight prospect Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Knyba signed a long-term contract with Top Rank following his second-round knockout over Emilio Salas on the Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin bill in December.

As well, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs), the latest uber-talent from Brownsville, Brooklyn, will fight in a six-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be named. Carrington fought on the Stevenson vs Conceicao bill and blanked Jose Argel over six rounds.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Shakur vs Yoshino fight card

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs, TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight