Skye Nicolson decisions Tania Alvarez to land ‘Silver’ title

Skye Nicolson defeated Tania Alvarez when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. After ten rounds of a featherweight battle the scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93, all in favor of the Australian boxer. The contest was featured on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Nicolson improved to 6-0 and secured the vacant WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title. In her previous bout last October in Brisbane, the 27-year-old defeated Krystina Jacobs also by UD and lifted the Commonwealth belt. In her next fight, a native of Meadowbrook, Queensland is expected to battle it out in world title eliminator.

Barcelona-born Tania Alvarez, who made her US debut, which was also her first outing outside Spain, dropped to 7-1, 1 KOs and suffered the first defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 5.

