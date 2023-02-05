UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak aka UFC Vegas 68 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 4. The five-round main event is a rescheduled heavyweight bout between former title challenger and No. 7 Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) of the US and No. 12 Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Moldova. The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Da Un Jung (15-3-1) of Korea and Devin Clark (13-7) of the US. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, February 5.

Among other bouts, Marcin Tybura (23-7) of Poland takes on Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) of Bulgaria at heavyweight, Kyle Nelson (13-5) of Canada faces Dooho Choi (14-4) of Korea at featherweight and Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) of Japan meets Adam Fugitt (8-3) of the US at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, February 4

Main Card: 1 am ET / 10 pm PT

Prelims: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, February 5

Main Card: 5 pm AEDT

Prelims: 2 pm AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak results

Get UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary card

Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final

Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final

Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar