UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak aka UFC Vegas 68 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 4. The five-round main event is a rescheduled heavyweight bout between former title challenger and No. 7 Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) of the US and No. 12 Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Moldova. The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Da Un Jung (15-3-1) of Korea and Devin Clark (13-7) of the US. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, February 5.
Among other bouts, Marcin Tybura (23-7) of Poland takes on Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) of Bulgaria at heavyweight, Kyle Nelson (13-5) of Canada faces Dooho Choi (14-4) of Korea at featherweight and Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) of Japan meets Adam Fugitt (8-3) of the US at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, February 4
Main Card: 1 am ET / 10 pm PT
Prelims: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, February 5
Main Card: 5 pm AEDT
Prelims: 2 pm AEDT
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak results
Get UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
- Devin Clark vs. Jung Da un
- Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura
- Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson
- Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt
Preliminary card
- Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli – Road to UFC lightweight tournament final
- Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi – Road to UFC featherweight tournament final
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama – Road to UFC bantamweight tournament final
- Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park – Road to UFC flyweight tournament final
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
- Park Jun-yong vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar