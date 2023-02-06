Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) square off in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11. The contest features two-division world champion of Otumba, Mexico up against top contender of Orange, TX. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title live on Showtime. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The co-main event pits San Antonio’s former world champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Cuba’s 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (8-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Ukraine’s Viktor Faust (11-0, 7 KOs). The contest is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Among Vargas vs Foster undercard bouts, Claudio Marrero (26-5, 18 KOs) of Dominican Republic faces Las Vegas-based Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-1, 3 KOs) of Chile in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Eumir Felix Marcial (3-0, 1 KOs) of Philippines goes up against Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-7-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Cuba’s Dainier Pero (2-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Miami, FL, takes on Daniel Zavala (2-1-2) of Del Rio, TX in an four-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Vargas vs Foster tickets

Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, February 11 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas are on sale.

Vargas vs Foster tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster in USA

Boxing fans can watch Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, February 11. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster in Australia & other countries

Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster broadcast information for Australia and other countries is yet to be announced.

Vargas vs Foster date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 1 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans can also can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Vargas vs Foster from practically anywhere.

Vargas vs Foster Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Vargas vs Foster Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, February 9

The final Vargas vs Foster pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, February 9 at The Westin San Antonio North – Grand Ballroom EFG. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, February 10

The official Vargas vs Foster weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, February 10 at The Westin San Antonio North – Grand Ballroom EFG. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, February 11

Vargas vs Foster fight date is on Saturday, February 11. The location is Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Doors open and the first fight begins at 4 pm CT. First fight begins at 4:05 pm CT.

Vargas vs Foster telecast on Showtime begins at 8 pm CT / 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Vargas vs Foster fight card

The current Vargas vs Foster lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBC super featherweight title

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago, 10 rounds, welterweight

Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Faust, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Claudio Marrero vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Fabian Diaz vs. Eleazar Mendietta, 4 rounds, lightweight

Manuel Sifuentes vs. Jesus Ponce Aguilar, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

David Whitmire vs. Keith Foreman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Daniel Heinen vs. James Wohlschlegel, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Dainier Pero vs. Daniel Zavala, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 8 rounds, middleweight