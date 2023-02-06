The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia with UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski taking place at RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in the United States is Saturday, February 11.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev makes the first defense of his lightweight title against Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Newly-crowned 155-pound champion Makhachev (23-1) won the vacant title by submission in the second round against Charles Oliveira last October 2022 in Abu Dhabi and secured his eleventh win in a row. Volkanovski (25-1) of Windang, NSW was in action last July in Las Vegas, where he made the fourth successful defense of his 145-pound belt in the trilogy fight against former champion Max Holloway and recorded his 22nd straight victory.

In the five-round co-main event, Mexico-born No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez and American No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett battle it out for the interim featherweight strap. Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC), fighting out of Huntington Beach, California, won his previous bout in July 2022 by TKO in the first round against Brian Ortega. Emmett (18-2), a native of Phoenix, Arizona and now fighting out of Sacramento, California, last fought in June 2022 when he took a split decision Calvin Kattar as well as his fifth consecutive win.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 284 PPV card, Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) of Australia goes up against Randy Brown (16-4) of Jamaica at welterweight. As well, New Zealand-born Justin Tafa (5-3) of Australia takes on Parker Porter (13-7) of the US at heavyweight. In addition, Jimmy Crute (12-3) of Australia and Alonzo Menifield (13-3) of the US square off at light heavyweight.

The top of UFC 284 preliminary card pits Tyson Pedro (9-3) of Australia and Modestas Bukauskas (13-5) of Lithuania at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Josh Culibao (10-1-1) of Australia up against Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-1) of Armenia at featherweight, Shannon Ross (13-6) of Australia faceoff Kleydson Rodrigues (7-2) of Brazil at flyweight and Jamie Mullarkey (15-5) of Australia versus Francisco Prado (11-0) of Argentina at lightweight.

Among the UFC 284 early prelims, Jack Jenkins (10-2) of Australia meets Don Shainis (12-4) of the US at featherweight, Loma Lookboonmee (7-3) of Thailand duels Elise Reed (6-2) of the US at women’s strawweight and Shane Young (13-6) of New Zealand goes up against Blake Bilder (7-0-1) of the US at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) faces Elves Brenner (13-3) of Brazil at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 284 tickets

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski tickets to witness all the action at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12 are on sale (as of writing).

UFC 284 tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 12. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 12 am AEDT / 9 am AWST. The early prelims begin at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST.

Order UFC 284 PPV on Kayo now >>

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, February 11. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Order UFC 284 PPV on ESPN+ now >>

UFC 284 lineup

The full UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner