British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has a date for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at The O2 in London, where he faces American contender Jermaine Franklin. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout live on DAZN.

“AJ” battles it out at The O2 for the first time since June 2016 when he stopped Dominic Breazeale in the seventh round to retain the IBF title – his first world championship belt, which he claimed by knockout in the second round against Charles Martin in April the same year at the same venue.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), whose new head trainer is Derrick James, was in action last August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he suffered the defeat by split decision in the championship rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. In September 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, a native of Watford, Hertfordshire dropped a unanimous decision against the Ukrainian star, who became a new unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

“I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring on April 1 at The O2 in London.” said Joshua. “Mentally and physically I feel ready. I want to put on a show and impress my coach as he has high standards. Franklin has a good style and a great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights. This will be my first fight broadcast on DAZN in the UK and it will be globally available on the platform. I want to thank DAZN for supporting both myself and the sport of boxing as a whole. I would also like to thank the team at 258 and Matchroom Boxing.”

Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) last fought in November 2022. Making his UK debut at OVO Arena Wembley in London, the Saginaw, Michigan-born contender suffered the defeat by majority decision against Dillian Whyte.

“I’m ready to show the world why it’s time for me to take my place at the top of the heavyweight division,” said Franklin. “Joshua had his time. It’s my time to shock the world! This fight isn’t going to the judge’s card. I will have win number 22 come April 1. That ain’t no April Fool’s joke.”

In Australia, Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin airs live on Sunday, April 2.

The list of bouts featured on the undercard is expected to be announced shortly.