Former super middleweight champion Callum Smith is back in the ring on Saturday, March 11 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England where he faces Pawel Stepien of Poland. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout at light heavyweight. The event airs live on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

WBC’s No. 1-ranked light heavyweight contender Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) last fought in August 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique in the fourth round. In September 2021, Liverpool’s 32-year-old KO’d Lenin Castillo in the second round and rebounded from the defeat against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez late 2020, when he lost the WBA 168-pound title.

“Pawel Stepien is just what I need going into the Artur Beterbiev fight,” said Smith. “He hasn’t ever tasted defeat and he’s ranked in the top 15 by 3 governing bodies. He is certainly no walkover and I know I can’t afford to make any mistakes. The prize waiting for me should I win means you’ll be seeing the best from me on March 11.”

Smith is looking to face the unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs). The latter is fresh off the win by TKO in the ninth round against Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs), and targets an undisputed clash with the reigning WBA champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs).

Unbeaten IBF’s No. 7-ranked 175-pounder Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KOs) was in action last August in Mragowo, Poland where he scored a unanimous decision against Iago Kiziria. Going up against Smith, the 32-year-old native of Szczecin makes his UK debut, as well as goes through the ropes for the first time outside his home country.

Smith vs Stepien undercard

Among the bouts featured on Smith vs Stepien undercard, Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) of Australia defends his WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs). As well, American Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) makes his UK debut facing off Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) for WBO International super middleweight strap. Plus, Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Thomas Whittaker-Hart (7-1, 3 KOs) goes up against Mickey Ellison (14-4, 5 KOs) in an eight-round rematch at light heavyweight. The current lineup can be found below.

“We always love returning to Liverpool for one of the best atmospheres in the UK, and we’ve got a stacked card from top to bottom for you all on March 11, said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Callum Smith can’t afford any slip-ups against Pawel Stepien – he’s next in line to face unified world champion Artur Beterbiev and that’s a fight I really fancy him in if he gets past the unbeaten Pole.

“We’re spoilt for choice with this cracking undercard, Liam Paro looked sensational last time out and Robbie Davies Jr finally gets the big fight he’s been craving. Diego Pacheco against Jack Cullen can only be fireworks and ‘The Romford Bull’ Army are going to be bringing all the noise for Johnny Fisher! Thomas Whittaker-Hart can’t afford another loss this early in his career and there’s so much more on offer. Watch it all live around the world on DAZN.”

In Australia, Callum Smith vs Pawel Stepien airs live on Sunday, March 12. Broadcast details to be confirmed.

Smith vs Stepien fight card

Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Paro’s WBO Global super lightweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant WBO International super middleweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Mickey Ellison, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, lightweight

Paddy Lacey vs. TBA, super middleweight

George Liddard vs. TBA, middleweight