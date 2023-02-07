Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins tops on March 18 in Newcastle

Cyrus Pattinson and Chris Jenkins battle it out on the top of Matchroom Boxing’s first NXTGEN card of 2023, taking place at Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, March 18. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout with a vacant WBA International welterweight title on the line. The event airs live on DAZN.

Newcastle-born former Team GB member Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) was in action last September in Nottingham when he stopped Jorick Luisetto in the sixth round. Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs), a native of Swansea, Wales, is a former British welterweight champion, who lost two of his previous bouts – dropping a unanimous decision against Tyrone McKenna last August, after being stopped by Florian Marku in the fourth round in April 2022.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be fighting in Newcastle on March 18,” said Pattinson. “2023 is a huge year for me and to be kicking it off by fighting in front of a home crowd in unreal. Nobody creates an atmosphere like the Geordies and I’m determined to put on a show for them in what is the biggest fight of my career so far. I cannot wait.”

“A win that I’m more than capable of come March 18 would most definitely put me back in the mix,” said Jenkins. “Winning a title means I have value in the sport and I’ll move on and fight who ever wants it. I’m an old school fighter, I’ll fight anyone!

“I’m expecting Cyrus to come out of the blocks like he always does and I’ll be ready for him. He looks a good come forward fighter, he does most things well but I’ve seen a few flaws in his fighting that I think I can use in the fight.”

Among other bouts, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medalist Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) of Birmingham and Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant English heavyweight belt.

Plus, Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) of Leeds goes up against Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) of France for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight strap. In addition, West Rainton’s former Team GB member Mark Dickinson (4-0, 1 KOs) battles Bury’s Ben Ridings (5-3) at middleweight and Calum French (3-0, 1 KO) of Gateshead duels Jordan Ellison (14-44-3, 1 KO) of Seaham at lightweight. The current lineup can be found below.

“It’s great to be back up in Newcastle for our very first NXTGEN card of the year starring some of the brightest talents in the North East and beyond,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We’ve enjoyed some brilliant nights in Newcastle over the years with the likes of Lewis Ritson and I can see Tyneside turning into a real hotbed of boxing talent with the next wave of headliners coming through.

“Pat McCormack is one of the very best amateurs we’ve seen on these shores in recent times and I’m excited for a busy year with him. Cyrus Pattinson gets the chance to headline in front of home crowd as he takes a big step up against the experienced Chris Jenkins and there’s title action for Solomon Dacres and Hopey Price plus much more. Catch it all live around the world on DAZN.”

In Australia, Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Pattinson vs Jenkins fight card

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant WBA International welterweight title

Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci, 8 rounds, welterweight

Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant English heavyweight title

Hopey Price vs. Thomas Masson, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title

Mark Dickinson vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, middleweight

Calum French vs. Jordan Ellison, 8 rounds, lightweight

Muhammad Ali vs. TBA, super bantamweight

Ben Marksby vs. TBA, super lightweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. TBA, super flyweight

Adam Reichard vs. TBA, super featherweight