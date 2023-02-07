UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on PPV from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday February 12, which makes it Saturday February 11 in the United States. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship matchups.

On the top of fight card, newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1) makes the first defense of his belt against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) of Australia. Makhachev claimed the vacant title by submission in the second round against Charles Oliveira last October. Volkanovski last fought in July 2022 when he earned a unanimous decision in the trilogy fight against former champion Max Holloway and made the fourth successful defense of his strap. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the five-round co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) of Mexico and No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) of the US contest for the interim featherweight title. Among other bouts featured on the UFC 284 fight card, Randy Brown (16-4) of Jamaica squares off against Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) of Australia at welterweight. Plus, Parker Porter (13-7) of the US takes on New Zealand-born Justin Tafa (5-3) of Australia at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Alonzo Menifield (13-3) of the US and Jimmy Crute (12-3) of Australia duel at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 284 start time in Australia, Makhachev vs Volkanovski

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 12. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 am AEDT / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 284 start time in USA, Makhachev vs Volkanovski

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, February 11. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 284 fight card

The full UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner