Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has a date for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, March 18 when he makes his ring return against Gabriel Rosado. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 round bout at light heavyweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

Advertisements

“This is a dangerous crossroads fight featuring the explosive Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Zurdo will attempt to make a comeback statement against the certified dream-spoiler Gabe Rosado who has derailed the careers of various top fighters.”

“Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico last fought in November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where he challenged Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) for his WBA light heavyweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision and suffered his first career defeat. In May the same year, the 31-year-old former WBO super middleweight champion stopped Dominic Boesel in the fourth round.

“I’m glad to be back. I had a lot of time to reflect since my last fight and am looking forward to putting on a show against a very-game veteran like Gabe Rosado,” said Zurdo Ramirez. “Just like everyone else, I have goals, dreams and aspirations to be on top and I feel more motivated today than ever. We may get knocked off our path, but my quest for greatness will never stop. I appreciate all the love from my fans and supporters and I promise to be back with vengeance. See you guys March 18th!”

Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 1 NC, 15 KOs) was in action last September in Las Vegas where he was outscored by Ali Akhmedov and recorded his third defeat in a row. A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania twice challenged for the world title in 2013, but was stopped by Gennady Golovkin and Peter Quillin in the seventh and tenth round, respectively. The 37-year-old’s most recent win goes back to June 2021 when he knocked out Bektemir Melikuziev in the third round.

“I’m excited to start the year off with a bang! I have a great deal of respect for Zurdo Ramirez. We’re friends, But come March 18, it’s all business,” said Gabriel Rosado. “This is the kind of fight Gabriel Rosado shows up for! I will not let myself or the fans down. Thank you to Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for the opportunity.”

The venue accommodating the showdown, as well as Ramirez vs Rosado ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.