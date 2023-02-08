Jesse Rodriguez’ next fight date has been set for Saturday, April 8, when boxing’s youngest world champion faces Cristian Gonzalez at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout with the vacant WBO flyweight title at stake. The event airs live on DAZN.

Undefeated Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) is looking to become a two-division world champion. In his previous outing last September in Las Vegas, the 23-year-old defeated Israel Gonzalez by unanimous decision and made the second successful defense of his WBC super flyweight belt on Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard. San Antonio, Texas-born champion claimed the vacant title by unanimous decision against Carlos Cuadras in February 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona and then stopped Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the eighth round in his first defense in front of his home crowd in June the same year.

Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) was in action last March when he stopped Juan Alejo Zuniga in the first round and recorded his ninth win in a row. Going up against Rodriguez, the 23-year-old makes his first attempt to win world title. A native of Tultitlan, Mexico also makes his US debut, which marks his first outing outside his home country.

The WBO 112-pound belt was vacated last October by unbeaten Japanese Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs), who moved up to junior bantamweight and defeated Francisco Rodriguez Jr by unanimous decision early November in Saitama.

The list of Rodriguez vs Gonzalez undercard bouts, as well as ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.