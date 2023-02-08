The U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr is back in the ring on Saturday, March 25 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California where he faces Willie Jake. The pair squares off in the scheduled for six rounds heavyweight bout kicking off Ramirez vs Commey main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Advertisements

Undefeated Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) was in action last weekend (Feb 3) in Glendale, Arizona, where he stopped James Bryan in one round. In October 2022 he eliminated Ahmed Hefny in three rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York and recorded his fourth victory for the year he entered the squared circle as a professional boxer. Tulare, California’s 23-year-old made his pro debut last March at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, where he KO’d Allen Melson in Round 2.

“It was a dream come true to fight at Save Mart Center, and I can’t wait to do it again,” Torrez said. “I’m improving with every fight, and I want to thank Top Rank for keeping me busy and giving me the opportunity to fight at home in the Central Valley.”

Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs) last fought in September 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision against Dell Long, as well as his third win in a row. Before that 39-year-old native of Indianapolis, Indiana stopped Jayvone Dafney in the fourth round and earned a UD against Grover Young.

Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

In the main event, former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) from Avenal, California goes up against former lightweight world champion Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) from Accra, Ghana. In the co-main event, Seniesa Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) from East Los Angeles, California puts her WBA minimumweight title on the line when she faces reigning WBC champion Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs) from Augsburg, Germany in the ten-round world championship unification.

In Australia, Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey airs live on Sunday, March 26.