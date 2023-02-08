UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski features a series of MMA bouts with two Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.
In the main event, Australia’s current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) moves up a weight class in hopes to dethrone reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1) and become a two-division king. In the co-main event, American No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) and Mexico-born No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt.
Also on the card, Randy Brown (16-4) of Jamaica and Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) of Australia square off at welterweight. Plus, New Zealand-born Justin Tafa (5-3) of Australia and Parker Porter (13-7) of the US duel at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Alonzo Menifield (13-3) of the US and Jimmy Crute (12-3) of Australia meet at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 12. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.
The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT.
UFC 284 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm AEDT.
The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 10 am AEDT.
UFC 284 Adelaide time (ACDT)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 1:30 pm ACDT.
The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9:30 am ACDT.
UFC 284 start time in Brisbane (AEST)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 1 pm AEST.
The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 9 am AEST.
UFC 284 Darwin time (ACST)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 12:30 pm ACST.
The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8:30 am ACST.
UFC 284 Perth time (AWST)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 11 am AWST.
The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 7 am AWST.
UFC 284 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 10 am CXT.
The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 6 am CXT.
UFC 284 fight card
The full UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
- Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary card
- Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
- Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Early prelims
- Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
- Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner