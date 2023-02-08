UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski features a series of MMA bouts with two Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

Advertisements

In the main event, Australia’s current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) moves up a weight class in hopes to dethrone reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1) and become a two-division king. In the co-main event, American No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) and Mexico-born No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt.

Also on the card, Randy Brown (16-4) of Jamaica and Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) of Australia square off at welterweight. Plus, New Zealand-born Justin Tafa (5-3) of Australia and Parker Porter (13-7) of the US duel at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Alonzo Menifield (13-3) of the US and Jimmy Crute (12-3) of Australia meet at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 12. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 284 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 10 am AEDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 284 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 1:30 pm ACDT.

The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9:30 am ACDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 284 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 9 am AEST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 284 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 12:30 pm ACST.

The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8:30 am ACST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 284 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 7 am AWST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 284 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at 10 am CXT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 6 am CXT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 284 fight card

The full UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner